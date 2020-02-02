Editor:
In 2020, the 10-year Federal Census will take place between now and April. The federal government has decided to utilize ZIP codes to determine distribution of our federal tax dollars are reimbursement to towns and cities in the form of community block grants. These funds can be used as partial payments for sidewalks and roads, water and sewer infrastructure, parks and playgrounds, police and fire departments.
The 33980 ZIP defaults to Punta Gorda, falsely inflating their populatin and entitling them to increased funds, none of which are returned to Port Charlotte.
Since Port Charlotte is an unincorporated community, it is essential that we are identified as an entity of our own, by changing all default addresses of Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte. What is the impact? Several thousand in population which includes Maple Leaf Estates, Kingsway Golf and Country Club, Port Charlotte Village, Deep Creek, from Kings Highway to the Peace River, along with Kings Highway from Midway Boulevard to Kingsway Golf complex at the Arcadia line.
The first step is to change the computer auto-fill of ZIP code default by clicking on the ZIP code box, which will reveal a pop-down folder. Click Port Charlotte to override Punta Gorda. Use this anytime you are ordering online. You can change your mailing address by entering USPS.gov ZIP code 33980 and changing the town to Port Charlotte.
Hopefully this will correct a serious fallacy in population, representation in the future.
Norman J. Harrison
Port Charlotte
