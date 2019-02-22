Editor:
I haven’t been totally convinced by either the pro-choice or pro-life debate. At the onset, I believed this issue was more than being right or wrong, must be personal and shouldn’t be political. Since I believe in freedom of choice and am against the ending of life, I can’t be completely satisfied.
The Supreme Court ruled abortions legal with restrictions because the Constitution is moot. Legal does not portend right or wrong. Others made the issue political. So, I’m still faced with a dilemma.
I admit I don’t know exactly when a life begins. Fertilization starts the life-process which normally continues until and after birth. I haven’t heard a convincing argument that abortion doesn’t interrupt the life-process. Therefore, I must conclude that abortion terminates the life-process. That’s not right.
The exception to my position that abortion interrupts the life-process and is not right is mitigated if and only if, another life, that of the mother, is at risk. I also empathize for a rape victim. Therein, is another enigma. But freedom to choose doesn’t give anyone God-like power to select which life-process should be saved. I’m not wise enough to judge what is right or wrong here, so the choice to abort must be personal. If only the politicians and pundits would agree.
I’m shocked by the very small proportion of abortions performed because the mother is at risk. Much smaller is the number of deaths from complications from legal abortions and the number of survivors from late-term abortions, but there’re not zero.
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.