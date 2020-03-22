Editor:
This letter is in response to a letter in Viewpoint on March 15. In the letter he stated the correlation between Satan and Trump. It is mind construing that this person speaks of God and the truth but he places himself upon a high horse judging others as he is without sin.
Just maybe if he took the time to read the Bible more, his knowledge will grow from being condescending to silence. Many people that I have met in my life are very quick to judge others as they no nothing of what that person is about or going through.
One lesson my dear departed father taught me is "That if you have nothing good to say about a person say nothing at all." In reference to that person who wrote that letter about the President I suggest you take your Bible and read Matthew 7. 1-5 "Whilst thy neighbor has a speck in his eye you should remove the log from your own eye. As Jesus states "Whoever you weigh and judge, the same will be weighed and measured against you." Peace be with you. Amen.
Raymond M. Marchand
Punta Gorda
