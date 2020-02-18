Editor:
I have often naively heard:
“Well, I don’t like the man, but I like what is being done for the country.”
That is akin to saying, “Well I don’t like my cancer, but I like that it's not showing outside on my body. ”
Both the man and the body will eventually cause terrible destruction.
Dan Duffy
Englewood
