Editor:
Under the headline, “Hillary Clinton the real colluder,” one of last Sunday's letter writers gave a great example of how to perpetuate fake news.
He asks, “Am I getting this right?” The answer is “no.”
He starts with a fact: Hillary Clinton did use a private email server when she was secretary of state on which she stored classified information. Then he follows with reciting a string of claims, for which there is no evidence, or no link between them, to support his conspiracy theory.
I don’t know where he received this list, but before we put our names to any letter shouldn’t we do our utmost to make sure we have the facts right?
And it’s easy to check the facts. I wouldn’t repeat anything from FOX, CNN, the Republican National Committee or the Democratic National Committee, or any source before checking on Snopes.com, Factcheck.org or PolitiFact. I expect all your letter writers to do the same.
Renae Carey
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.