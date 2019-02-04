Editor:
Just a few thoughts on our southern border. The last four presidents have acknowledged this as a major problem that needs to be corrected, yet here we are still kicking this can down the road.
The cost of securing our border is chump change compared to what it’s costing us every year. I have seen figures as high as $100 billion a year and counting. It affects every citizen in this great country. School systems are overwhelmed, welfare and medical facilities not to mention police departments cannot handle the influx of illegals.
Let me make it clear, I have nothing against people coming to the United States in search of a better life. Do it the legal way, just like my ancestors did many years ago. We will welcome you with open arms. This problem needs to be corrected now, not later. Politicians from both parties have to put politics aside and protect the American people. It’s your job. You work for us and we should come first.
The American people are getting less attention and news coverage then the illegals. Let’s take care of our own first and foremost. There’s enough blame to go around on this issue on both sides of the isle.
It’s funny how we lock our doors at night to protect our loved ones but politicians can’t secure our country’s borders. We have just a few weeks to get this right. I don’t want our federal employees to be in the middle again.
You don’t get a do-over very often. Don’t screw this up on your second chance. Step up and do the right thing. Secure the southern border now.
Charles Pope
Port Charlotte
