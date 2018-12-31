Editor:
So we give $4 billion each to Mexico and Honduras but nothing for a border wall. The Republicans talk a good game but the truth is both parties have been scamming voters about border security for 40 years.
The simple fact is cheap labor has trumped our sovereignty. The Republican and Democrat parties are bought and sold by lobbyists like the Chamber Of Commerce that spend hundreds of millions every year politicking for open borders and the cheap labor it provides.
Undocumented immigrants don’t just pick crops; they occupy a large percentage of manual labor jobs in the building and construction trades, landscaping, masonry and a multiplicity of other manual work occupations. They are often paid in cash as freelance outworkers and given a 1099 Misc. at year's end. Company administrative burdens are reduced and as independent and self-employed, they are required to compute and pay their own taxes and Social Security, which they rarely do.
If we actually wanted to end mass undocumented immigration we don’t need a wall. We simply need to mandate E-Verify and then hold employers responsible with fines and imprisonment, enforced and punitive to a degree it will nullify any advantage gained from employing those here illegally.
Has anyone heard either party seriously talk about this obvious solution, end the magnet that draws those to come here illegally? Eliminate the magnet and over time without access to public assistance and unable to work many will leave for the same reason they came.
Jim Courtney
Punta Gorda
