Editor:
Reading the article by Betsy Calvert about updating Charlotte parks. She wrote, "Parkside has more rental properties, more young families as well as families of color, according to the county's master plan for parks done in 2014."
Why should someone's "color" have anything to do with the demographics of a neighborhood? How are we to progress toward acceptance of all if we keep labeling.
Sue Burke
North Port
