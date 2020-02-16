Editor:
I can answer the question, “Where is the party for Trump’s innocent verdict?”, which was in your Feb. 8 edition. One must be in a state of delusion to believe Trump, “our great president”, deserves a party because he was acquitted by a generally subservient Republican senate. Only Senator Romney had the courage to cast a vote against him. While many Republicans had severe reservations about his innocence, they feared Trump’s wrath.
I cannot understand how one can respect this uncouth, vindictive braggart who continues to lie, cheat, exaggerate, and bully. When Trump was elected, I said, “I hope this guy does not do too much damage.” Well, the harm he has done to our nation is incalculable. Instead of making it “great again,” he has undermined it in numerous ways and belittled the office of the presidency. For example, how many presidents have been laughed at during a speech at the UN General Assembly and specifically sided with Putin at an international conference instead of supporting our intelligence agencies regarding Russian interference in our 2016 elections? None. If space allowed I could fill another 50 pages of his lapses while president.
This former reality TV host is a disgrace, and the level of shame can only become worse while he is our leader. Our nation deserves better than who we have now at the helm.
I do hope those folks who currently support Trump for re-election will focus on his numerous flaws and vote for another candidate we can all respect.
William N. Stevens
Rotonda West
