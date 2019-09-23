Editor:

It does not amaze me that you publish anti-Trump letters on you Viewpoint page so often. As we can see you are just another one of the conservative, hating-liberal newspapers in the U.S.

But what is even beyond me that you post a letter from someone who compared the Trump rallies with the rallies that have been used by fascist leaders in the past. This person knows nothing about history except to throw out negative arguments against President Trump.

The only thing these rallies have in common is that they were attended by a lot of people for various reasons.

But keep up the good work of bashing Trump that you do so well. But please leave the really stupid letters out of Viewpoint.

Donald H. Mueller

Punta Gorda

