I am ashamed of the Sun running columns in your paper which are written by 'journalists' who are extreme Trump haters and who are spreading false information in this time of crisis.
Example: Joe Conason wrote a column in which he stated "...because everything President Donald Trump has said about COVID-19 is precisely false." This and so many other statements in his column are clearly false as the President is standing there, surrounded by experts who are giving him all the pertinent and professional information, and what they are saying is clearly fact based and correct. Your paper needs to start reading these columns and asking yourself, "is this factually correct or is it more bloviating by people who only have a political agenda that opposes everything that comes from the President? Does it help or hurt the people we are serving with this paper?"
We don't need people reading things like this and thinking this idiot is 'speaking truth to power' and ignoring all the medical advice coming from this administration. It will only exacerbate the problems we are facing today. We are facing a pandemic and we all must work together and articles based on irrational hatred of the President doesn’t help anyone other than the ego of the writer.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
