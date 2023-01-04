Editor:

I have loved this city since my parents became snowbirds in 1974 and have resided here full-time since 2013. I fear that the Fishermen’s Village proposal to have a 100-foot hotel with many additional apartments/condos/residences all exceeding Punta Gorda’s 60-foot variance allowance (Ch. 25 Section 5.3(m) and an extended Harbor Walk will not provide connectivity to downtown but will create a mini-Sunseeker. Once we allow this, the precedence for additional 100-foot buildings near Ponce de Leon Park, in our city and along our harbors will be set.


