I have loved this city since my parents became snowbirds in 1974 and have resided here full-time since 2013. I fear that the Fishermen’s Village proposal to have a 100-foot hotel with many additional apartments/condos/residences all exceeding Punta Gorda’s 60-foot variance allowance (Ch. 25 Section 5.3(m) and an extended Harbor Walk will not provide connectivity to downtown but will create a mini-Sunseeker. Once we allow this, the precedence for additional 100-foot buildings near Ponce de Leon Park, in our city and along our harbors will be set.
Jon Larimore kept his promise and worked with the city for several years; however, in my opinion, expansion was never intended to be as grandiose. All the proposed buildings should be built within the 60-foot variance adding retail spaces with proper parking. Please don’t allow this proposal which adds 10 new oversized buildings many of which are non-compatible with surrounding areas and overlooks Chapter 26 codes to be passed.
Apparently, this proposal also requests that the city “give up West Retta" and build another dock off the ecological sensitive water. If the proposed project is allowed, our historic ‘Fishville’, (sold by the city to a private company) will become its own community not a community within a community. Developers, we would love to see you help beautify our city, but do it within the existing codes. Keep Punta Gorgeous!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.