Editor:
How foolish are we? Pretty foolish, it seems.
We are sending "humanitarian aid" to Venezuela, which gets stopped at the border and burned. And we continue to send it.
Socialist leader Maduro refuses to allow the people to receive the aid because they oppose him. This is how socialist or dictator governments work. It is about their power, not providing for their people. There is no point in sending food to people who will never get it.
Furthermore, where is the United Nations on this? Why are they not ensuring that the Venezuelan people are getting the aid? The U.N. had no problem assisting refugees to reach the United States. It is quite obvious that the United Nations picks winners and losers. Guess which side we are on?
Gladys Marsh
Englewood
