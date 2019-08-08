Editor:
As a Baltimore native having spent more than 50 years living and working in Charm City, I would like to respond to a letter to the editor printed on Sunday, Aug 4. The writer pointed out that there is some truth to the president’s scathing comments. I won’t argue that point. However, to say that Elijah Cummings of Maryland’s House of Representatives 7th district would have been “smarter” to ignore the racism explicit in the derisive remarks is not the most constructive solution.
Mr. Cummings graduated with honors from high school, was president of his student council at Howard University, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Maryland School of Law, and was admitted to the Bar that same year.
Mr. Cummings grew up in the same segregated Baltimore as I, who can claim none of those accomplishments. We both, however, know this truth. Racism is alive and well in our culture and we are obligated call it out. To look the other way, to sweep it under the rug, to sugarcoat the ugly reality, is a recipe for more of the same.
And so, gentle readers, when I hear that tired old adage, “I don’t have a racist bone in my body,” I respectfully call B.S.
When responding to the news of an attempted break-in at Mr. Cumming’s home with comments equivalent to a first grader’s Nanny Nanny Boo Boo, how much “smarter” it would have been for Mr. Trump have been a bit more presidential.
Eileen Vorbach Collins
Rotonda West
