On July 13, our Sun newspaper devoted the front page of SunHomes section to an article titled, "Gardening chores to tackle in July." It is a list of 31 garden chores for the month of July. The article is credited as coming from Newsday.

An Internet search reveals that Newsday is an American daily newspaper that primarily serves Nassau and Suffolk counties and the New York City borough of Queens on Long Island. This explains why chore number 12 was to enter the Greater Long Island Tomato Challenge.

Many of the chores were similarly ludicrous for Southwest Florida, but number 4 was just bad. #4: It’s time … for fertilizing your lawn.

Why is it so bad? Read the editorial in the June 13 issue of the Sun, "Respect the ban on lawn fertilizer." The editorial reminds us until the end of September, don’t use fertilizer that has nitrogen or phosphorus on the label. Make sure the first two numbers on the label are 0-0 — not 5-10 or whatever and that a ban on such fertilizers exists in the region from Citrus to Lee County. Most of us who lived through the summer of red tide understand this.

The are many sources of gardening content from local agencies and individuals. If the Sun choices not to use these, please, please read material from other areas before you print it.

Jane Wallace

Port Charlotte

