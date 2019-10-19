Editor:
I love my country, America, land of the free. Free to pursue any lifestyle I wish. Free to say what I think. Free to earn a living, free to marry, have children and provide for myself and my family. I don't know any other country where I can enjoy this much freedom.
Our upcoming elections offer us choices: life as it has been since 2016 or — open immigration and the obligation to support these people through raised taxes, single payer healthcare to be financed by raising taxes, elimination of carbon emissions replaced by sun and wind power, costing thousands of jobs, and trillions of dollars. Not even considering there has to be another solution if, in fact, there really is "global warming. (Al Gore hasn't sold his house).
The funny part of this is, even if all of this is done, it won't affect global warming for decades. They want to confiscate firearms and they want to give you Socialism (which will take part of your earned money and give to others).
They tell us "the rich will pay the taxes that will finance all of this. The rich have a gimmick called "tax breaks". Forty-four percent do not pay taxes now so, who do you think will pay? You and me. Please think about the life you want for yourself and your children. Don't buy into the deep state globalists and give up your freedom.
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
