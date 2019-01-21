Editor:
Regarding: An article on, “Property owner ... is asking for the zone change from residential to commercial so he can build a 76-unit hotel on S.R. 776 and Strawberry Street.”
I do not want a hotel on 776 ad Strawberry. I live on Strawberry Street. The reason I live in Englewood East is that it is quiet and residential. There are other areas in Englewood with open land that would be better suited for a hotel, versus putting it in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
Margaret Gentile
Englewood East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.