To the letter writer from Ontario, isn’t it a lovely day here in Southwest Florida?
It’s really a shame the road rules here in Florida don’t meet up to your standards. I don’t think you understand how things work here.
We have a slower, less-intense way of living. We are working every day on improving Florida’s standards. What we aren’t doing is be lectured to by visitors.
For all intents and purposes we are not Ontario nor do we wish to be Ontario, ever. Enjoy your stay, but try to respect our lifestyle.
It’s a beautiful day in Florida
Randy Alfred
Port Charlotte
