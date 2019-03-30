Editor:

Seriously? President Trump wants to use our money to build a wall (against everything our country stands for) and he wants to do it at a time when so many of our fellow citizens are homeless and worse.

The vast and disabling natural disasters that have been striking our country, are the emergency now, seriously.

Our money should be better spent. Who agrees?

Imo W. Rhyelle

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments