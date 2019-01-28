Editor:
Our president is holding people hostage for a wall that he could not fund even when the Republicans controlled both houses of Congress. He is acting like a petulant child who isn’t getting his way. He, as always, refuses to accept the advice of experts who have suggested other technologies which are less expensive and more effective.
Mr. Trump has an inability to feel the pain of all who are suffering from this shutdown. He has never had to worry about money. Some suggest that this shutdown is a device to take our focus off of the investigations into the president’s illegal activities.
Democrats do not support wasting our money on a wall that is not effective and no one wants. Republicans can and must step up and join Democrats and over-ride this president. People will remember this and vote these useless representatives out.
Mr. Trump should do us a favor and take his wall and go home.
Diane Mudano
Rotonda West
