Editor:
How can anyone in his right mind post a picture of the Twin Towers along with a picture of Rep. Omar and claim that he is not trying to incite violence against her?
I do not agree with her comments at all, but to post such an incendiary correlation on a United States representative proves just how sick Trump really is.
I refuse to call him president because he has not earned the title by his actions. He has to be one of the most hateful people in this country, and I truly do not understand how anyone can support this sorry excuse for humanity. As a country we deserve so much better, but it is impossible for him to rise above it all and treat people with the dignity that they deserve.
To the devout, pious and hypocritical Christians who support him, what would Jesus do? To others, your faith would not and does not support this hatred.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
