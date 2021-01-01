Editor:
Regarding Dr. John Doner's Dec. 21 article entitled “Let’s Call the Climate Change Bluff,” as a Southwest Florida resident and business owner who is actively engaged in climate issues I would like to point out a few highly respected sources who think quite differently and refute Dr. Doner’s positions. The Federal Reserve, Bloomberg and Barron’s list climate change as a significant risk to our financial system and also points to losses to Florida real estate as well. (Exxon Mobil recently was removed from the Dow Industrial Average because, as Barron’s states, “energy is becoming a declining portion of the stock market."
Many recent articles in medical journals and a study by the Rand Corporation show the correlation between extreme heat waves and high levels of air pollution. We know that emergency room visits spike when there is poor air quality, and during extreme heat events. Dr. Doner suggests that climate solutions would mean paying higher taxes, but we are essentially already paying these taxes in the form of increased medical costs due to an environment that destroys our health. The Rand Corporation recently published an article on the relationship of air pollution in increased health costs and deaths.
The Defense Department, in 2019, issued a report to Congress that calls climate change a significant threat and concludes that more than two-thirds of military bases are threatened by climate change.
This is reality, Dr. Doner, not a bluff. We need to worry.
Check out the website: www.growingclimatesolutions.org.
Edward Maxwell
Naples
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.