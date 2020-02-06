Editor:
A Punta Gorda letter writer responded to John Doner’s guest editorial about climate change. It seems to me, the writer and Mr. Doner are half right and half wrong. Mr. Doner states that even one exception can invalidate a hypothesis, and the writer says that scientific theories are flexible. Which means that if there is even one exception, the theory, at least, has to be modified; so, there is a difference in emphasis but they say the same thing.
A stronger case can be made that scientific laws tolerate no exception. And the climatist argument follows the Laws of Mechanics of Newton. These laws have no exception when applied to material objects, but are not applicable to energy. The Second Law of Thermodynamics, which is applied to processes that involve energy states that all energy processes produce entropy, a useless form of energy, and the climatists completely disregard it.
When, for example, a hurricane begins, it is full of energy. It starts as a bull, causes tremendous damage, and ends several days later, somewhere in the North Atlantic, as a whimper. It lost its energy, it turned into entropy according to the Second Law.
So, although each of them are half right, Doner is on the right side of truth, the writer is the wrong side.
By the way, the “scientific consensus” of Newtonian scientists is useless as an argument when applied to climate, because they do not consider the Second Law of thermodynamics and the entropy production of weather events.
Dr. Sandor Balogh
North Port
