John Doner, in his letter of Jan. 8, entitled, “My critics are presenting no facts,” questions his critics’ scientific credentials. They were responding to a piece he wrote challenging the current scientific consensus of human-related climate change.
He states that he retrieved his data from, “unimpeachable sources, i.e., NASA, NOAA and IPCC.”
So, I looked at these same sources and realized you don’t need to have any scientific background to understand what they are saying, and what they are saying is not the same as John Doner. Others have refuted his arguments in these columns, so it would be redundant to respond to them again. Instead, I suggest you look at his sources’ websites yourself and draw your own conclusions.
Perhaps the most telling part of his letter is in his last paragraph where he states, “The “truth” in our age, is the narrative of the left.”
Like any problem we research while wearing our political glasses – we’ll only find what we want to see.
Alan Searle
Punta Gorda
