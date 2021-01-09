Editor:
In John Doner’s recent column (Let’s call the climate change bluff) he claimed climate change isn’t a problem. His arguments and conclusions are wrong.
Doner claims “the U.S. is not warming” (which is categorically false) by referencing, cherry-picked, improperly plotted data from a source notoriously known for misleading presentation of data. Plotted properly, the data show a temperature increase completely consistent with the long-term warming trend.
Also, U.S. data, covering only 2% of the Earth can’t be used alone to determine global average temperature. Other areas on Earth definitely affect us. The Arctic, warming faster than the rest of the globe, affects the polar vortex which in turn affects weather in the entire northern hemisphere. Oceans warm, causing sea-level rise affecting all coastal countries.
Doner then claims the fraction of CO2 humans emit annually staying in the atmosphere is 1.6%, making a contribution of only 0.016% of the total CO2, and this amount cannot produce a measurable temperature increase. This “argument” has been repeatedly rebutted by scientists. The percentage of annual emissions remaining in the atmosphere is 50% (not 1.6%), making the atmospheric contribution 0.576% (not 0.016%). This corresponds to a 2.36 ppm/yr increase, agreeing with measured values.
He claims atmospheric CO2 is only responsible for 3.6% of global warming. It actually contributes 20% and is responsible for all observed temperature increase.
Given the same word count Doner got, I could give more detailed, scientific-referenced explanations. Bottom line: Doner is the one bluffing.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
