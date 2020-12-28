Editor:
I am responding to the column in the Sun on Monday, Dec. 21, by John Doner. The subject of column is climate change.
He begins the discussion, and I quote, “Do away with corporate personhood which will simply end capitalism (and your 401K”). May I point out that corporate personhood began with Citizens United SCOTUS decision in 2010, and 401Ks started with a treasury decision in 1978.
I believe that capitalism had begun long before that in this country. This is a cart before horse thinking. If the column begins with such illogical thought then it should tell you something about the rest of the column.
Is it possible that this is coming from a Qanon source?
Keith Waltz
Port Charlotte
