Editor:
Please support HR-6921. Importing dogs from other countries is wrong and puts us, our pets and our livestock in grave danger.
More than one million dogs are imported into the U.S. each year according to the CDC, yet only about 1 % of these dogs are screened for the serious diseases they carry. We would not tolerate this lack of oversight for cattle, poultry, or swine arriving in the U.S. and we should not tolerate it for the animals who are our closest companions.
The U.S. dog import system is broken! Rabies, canine flu and brucellosis, screwworm, and a host of other serious diseases, parasites, and vector-borne diseases already have been carried into the U.S. by imported dogs. Please support the Healthy Dog Importation Act, HR-6921. Protect our pets, America's livestock, and the people who live and work with animals.
Ted Bell
Port Charlotte
