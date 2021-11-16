Editor: 

Why do elitist politicians, government folks and corporate executives ask us to confess the color of our skin and our heritage when we are submitting papers?

Maybe they could ask whether or not we are an American. Beyond that, it is none of their business.

Every time we are presented with these racial decisive forms, we should refuse to wander their questions. We are Americans.

Fremont Thompson

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments