Editor:

Please don't ever apologize for printing an editorial letter from one of your readers.

This is America. You have an obligation and a right to print (at least most of the) letters you receive from your readers, no matter how misguided, under-educated, misinformed, downright stupid or unimaginable their belief or stance may be.

It should be common knowledge that your printing a letter doesn't mean you agree with the writer. That is inherent in the word 'editorial.' Although most of the letters I've read reflect knowledge, reason and humanity, this most recent letter glaringly shows a fraction of humanity that somehow lives among us.

I applaud you for your courage.

Sandra Lewis

Rotonda West

