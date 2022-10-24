Concerning the petitions from Poinciana to change our comprehensive plan and density. This is my letter to our county commissioners Constance, Deutsch, Doherty, Tiseo and Truex:
I beg you to hear me and all of us and vote no to these two petitions. Be a true hero to your constituents and not to the out-of-town builder. Once again, I am appealing to you to deny the requests from Poinciana LLC (Petitions PAS-22-00004 and PD-22-00006) to change our comprehensive plan from low density to medium density and build twice as many units as possible now.
You are my commissioner, the one who represents me and all my friends and neighbors in this area. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 I hope you will truly represent all of us. We stand united in asking you to defend our long-term comprehensive plan which calls this area a low density area. There are many reasons to stay low density. We have presented all of them many times and they are still as true and relevant as they were three years ago. A change from low to medium density will open the door for other properties to be changed in the future.
Please, do not set a precedent for the future which this would certainly be. There are plenty of other properties around that are more qualified and already zoned correctly. I respectfully request you deny the applicant's petitions.
All neighbors: Please come out and help fight this change.
