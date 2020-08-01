Editor:
The great face mask debate goes on. We have a new species in town: Face Mask Fanatics. You know who you are. I see you driving in your car, wearing a mask. I see you at the beach, in the water, wearing a mask.
I hear you shaming me while walking to my car in a wide open parking lot from 20 feet away: "Where's your mask?" Best advice: Mind your own business, shut up and don't provoke a confrontation. A gun has already been pulled on a Walmart patron for confronting a non-mask wearing shopper.
It is no longer a pandemic. It is now a PanicDemic. Main stream news media, social media, total hysteria. And a lot of you buy into it.
Yes, Covid-19 is real. Yes, it is spreading. Can we stop it? Probably not. Are we prolonging the final outcome? Maybe yes. Have you been notified you are Covid-19 positive, but have not even had the test?
Businesses should mandate face masks to enter. Governments should not. Allow this, and then what's next? Where will it stop? Once the PanicDemic is over, still face masks in case you have a cold or the flu?
And for all of you whose face masks were made in China, no doubt they are Covid-free, right?
David Allen
North Port
