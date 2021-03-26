Editor:
The March 18 Daily Sun had an article about strengthening the grid by replacing aging electric poles. A question I had for a long time is why do we have poles in the first place. We are hurricane country!
We should have our power lines buried underground like you see in most new communities. Instead of putting more money into replacing lines and poles we should invest into replacing them with underground lines everywhere. They are so much better protected from wind and storms to avoid outages which we all experienced.
I assume the reason nobody is talking about it is cost. So make it a long-term project over 20 years, even 30. As someone who lives in Europe part of the time I am amazed that they build cathedrals over 200 years and high speed trains networks over 30 or 50 years because they had the vision to undertake such a project. It seems that leaders in the U.S. are short sighted and will only undertake a project if it brings fruit during their tenure.
Think about it: French King Francois 1st knew that during his lifetime they may build two or three columns of Notre Dame in Paris. But he felt it was the right thing to do (albeit with a religious undertone). Similarly French presidents like Mitterand and others have started and continued with high-speed train investments although it may not be completed during their tenure because it was the right thing to do.
We need to change your attitude and undertake seemingly daunting projects with long-term benefits in every area of our great country. Why? Because it is the right thing to do.
Rawy Shediac
Englewood
