Editor:
To the letter writer who called those that have not had the opportunity to get their first vaccine “whinny crybabies.” First of all how offensive. Politics are what enabled you to get vaccines before those that have been on the list for months.
Seriously? We are to say thank you, that there are more openings for the rest of those in the que for a state or Publix vaccination? My mother turns 89 next month. I have, along with thousands, registered her with the state months ago as well as trying to get an appointment through the Publix website. She also is a part in the Millennium Health Group that she was told that they would call her when they had vaccine availability.
Let’s stop the pretending. This is all political. Really.. a whining crybaby? l am glad things went smoothly for you, but let’s be honest this whole process was poorly planned. I have had both mine, but only because I am in healthcare. My sister and her husband in Lakeland are getting ready to get there second and they are under 70 years old. Meanwhile my Mother sits and waits.
Kathy Dimke
Port Charlotte
