Editor:
The letter in the May 12 Sun which stated "Trump gets poor grades" certainly points out that President Trump has been a total failure. I guess, as a deplorable, one can only suggest to him that he turn on MSNBC or CNN, pour a glass of Kool-aid and relax.
Why? Because until the time comes that our colleges and universities go back to graduating good investigative journalists instead of those who would rather grab something off social media and attempt to make a distorted headline out of it, our President will always be a failure.
Even though, in the eyes of millions of both parties he's doing a outstanding job for our country. God Bless America and our President.
Joe Gregory
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.