Editor:

For a person who never met President Trump or spent any time with him, the RINO from Ohio really slammed him on Aug. 4.

Matthew 7:1 states, "Stop judging" that you may not be judged; for with what judgements you are judging, you will be judged.

Clean your own house first, RINO, before judging our former president.

I say President Trump had this country in order before Harris and Biden were elected.

The Republicans didn't suppress the minority voters. They made it so the Democrats can't cheat.

William H. Smiley

Englewood

