Editor:

Remember the T-shirt, “I’m with stupid”? Well, anyone who displays Trump flags or lawn signs is signaling to the rest of us that a person who is either willfully ignorant or just plain ignorant lives there!

How can anyone who endured almost four years of the most corrupt, incompetent, criminal, lying president continue to support him? I understand making one mistake, hoping for something different, but did you really want this? It’s no longer a joke or entertainment or a hope that something good will come of it, he’s now literally killing us! He knew how bad Covid was back in January, but instead of telling us the truth and putting an immediate plan into action to deal with it, he lied about it and did nothing, costing precious lives and jobs.

The sworn oath of every president is not to pick judges or give the rich tax breaks, but to protect all of us. And this president has failed so catastrophically, it’s hard to comprehend. He’s failed the military, failed women, failed people of color, failed the jobless, failed immigrants, and now, he’s actually harming his own supporters by packing them together, without masks or social distancing, at cult-like rallies. Do you really want to die for our president’s narcissism?

If you do, you have a serious problem! For the rest of us, when we see those Trump lawn signs and flags flying, we should avoid those houses at all costs. In Trump’s own words, a sucker lives there!

Emily Smith

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments