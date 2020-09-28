Editor:
Remember the T-shirt, “I’m with stupid”? Well, anyone who displays Trump flags or lawn signs is signaling to the rest of us that a person who is either willfully ignorant or just plain ignorant lives there!
How can anyone who endured almost four years of the most corrupt, incompetent, criminal, lying president continue to support him? I understand making one mistake, hoping for something different, but did you really want this? It’s no longer a joke or entertainment or a hope that something good will come of it, he’s now literally killing us! He knew how bad Covid was back in January, but instead of telling us the truth and putting an immediate plan into action to deal with it, he lied about it and did nothing, costing precious lives and jobs.
The sworn oath of every president is not to pick judges or give the rich tax breaks, but to protect all of us. And this president has failed so catastrophically, it’s hard to comprehend. He’s failed the military, failed women, failed people of color, failed the jobless, failed immigrants, and now, he’s actually harming his own supporters by packing them together, without masks or social distancing, at cult-like rallies. Do you really want to die for our president’s narcissism?
If you do, you have a serious problem! For the rest of us, when we see those Trump lawn signs and flags flying, we should avoid those houses at all costs. In Trump’s own words, a sucker lives there!
Emily Smith
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.