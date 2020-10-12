Editor:
Trump never said soldiers were losers and suckers. How can anyone who is sane believe anonymous sources. Anyone who was there in France never heard anything like that said.
About the violence in these Democrat-run cities, Trump wants to send in help, but these mayors don't want to stop the violence. It's just stupid liberal politics. Anyone who is crazy enough to watch CNN and MSNBC will believe these lies. Have a little common sense.
Tony Leonard
Port Charlotte
