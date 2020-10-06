Editor:

This preposterous headline that President Trump called vets losers and suckers is just insanity at its best.

The anti-Trumpers know that the president has a great following by the military and they continue with false narratives to deter his support. I am amazed at how quickly some people are to believe the worst about President Trump.

Please don't bother to look up all of his accomplishments. That's not the kind of information that will continue to keep their hatred alive. This says more about them than it does about our president. President Trump 2020.

Cynthia Roeback

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments