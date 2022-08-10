For those new to the debate, or who may have forgotten local history, I'd like to offer a reminder regarding Sunseeker's parking plans/land grab at Bayshore Live Oak Park adjacent to the resort in Charlotte Harbor.
Many years ago, planners with the county's Community Development Department proposed a neighborhood linear park along the Harbor waterside. A number of folks whose families had owned and enjoyed homes by the water in this location for generations lost those homes to eminent domain buyouts so the county could assemble sufficient land for the proposed park. At completion, the park boasted amenities including walking/biking paths, restrooms, picnic facilities, parking for visitors, and the beautiful views and refreshing breezes that the site naturally offers.
When their homes were still standing, I visited with residents that were about to give up those homes for the greater good -- they weren't thrilled at making the sacrifice, but they bowed to the will of the community, and in doing so, gave us all a gift.
And now we're considering diminishing that gift in order for Sunseeker to turn it into yet more parking spaces? Is that what you would want to see, if you gave up your family's vacation home for the greater good?
Please don't let this happen. The resort has had every opportunity during its lengthy planning stages to incorporate sufficient parking spaces into its master plan; say 'no' to this last-minute land grab and keep this lovely park complete for Charlotte County’s citizens.
