Stop laying the blame for the disaster in Afghanistan at the feet of President Biden. It was Trump who “negotiated” with the Taliban (actually, surrendered) and not the Afghan government, and who wanted to bring the Taliban to Camp David. It was Trump who set the withdrawal date for May 2021 and released 5,000 prisoners, including terrorists, from prison. How many of them were involved in the attack that killed our military personnel?
The Afghan Army had 300,000 trained soldiers. Why did it collapse? Why did the president leave the country? Why were we still there after 20 years? This wasn’t supposed to be a “nation building” mission, but rather, an elimination of Al-Qaida and terrorist attacks.
We U.S. citizens show little understanding of the complexities of the sects, tribalism, and ethnicities of Afghanistan. And time and again we intervene in other cultures, create chaos, and leave.
So, for those of you with no grasp of history, and short-term memory loss, I suggest you do some research. You know, like consulting reputable sources before you spout off with your “opinions.”
By the way, “I’m entitled to my opinion” undoubtedly means your “opinion” is based on false information that you “heard” and never really checked out for veracity. (That means if it truly is a fact.) “Opinion” doesn’t equal “truth,” and truth does matter, at least for civilized folks. So, no more regurgitating of disinformation. This includes erroneous “opinions” on masks, vaccines, COVID-19, Biden’s mental state … stop the lying. Just stop!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.