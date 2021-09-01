It wasn't conservatives who botched so badly the withdrawal from Afghanistan that thousands of Americans and Afghan friends face torture and death. It was liberal Democrats.
It wasn't conservatives who turned America's cities into disgusting places of filth, druggies, homeless camps, poverty, corruption and countless murders. It was liberal Democrats.
It wasn't conservatives who opened the floodgates and enticed hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants (mostly young men) from many countries - including thousands of Covid 19 carriers along with dope peddlers and other criminals. It was liberal Democrats.
It wasn't conservatives who have denigrated police officers by citing false statistics, shouting “racist” at them and calling for “defunding” the police, leading to reduced forces in many large cities, greatly increased crime rates and murders, the retirement of hundreds of officers and a sharp downturn in new applicants. It was liberal Democrats.
It wasn't conservatives who destroyed statues and who support groups that want to condemn our history, overturn our unique American culture and our Constitution. It was liberal Democrats.
It wasn't conservatives who are pushing the false idea of white supremacy and are doing their best to foment hatred of white people by Black people. It was liberal Democrats.
It wasn't conservatives who cheered on and raised bail for violent rioters who burned and looted several cities, destroyed businesses and jobs and killed people. It was liberal Democrats.
It wasn't conservatives who ignored the Constitution and changed election rules in several states to pave the way for a suspect Democrat victory in 2020 It was liberal Democrats.
