Russia is massing troops on the border with Ukraine and threatening to take Crimea back by force.

China is threatening Taiwan and its neighbors while also threatening our ships and Navy.

North Korea is testing missiles again and restarting their nuclear weapons program.

Iran has been emboldened and making more than their normal threats.

Our southern border is a humanitarian disaster caused directly by this administration, and the administration that promised transparency is hiding it and not letting the media have access.

Ford is closing a plant and moving it to Mexico after just bringing it back from Mexico because of the current administration’s plan for increased taxes.

Price of steel, lumber, wheat, food index, cotton, silver, copper, soybeans, oil , etc. are all way up.

Pipeline jobs lost.


Wall construction jobs lost.

$1.9 trillion in stimulus that funds the administration's pet projects and only paid a fraction to the people.

$29 trillion in debt with $4.8 trillion projected 2021 deficit before the $2 trillion stimulus proposed for the new green deal.

Six-plus percent unemployment with millions of job that can’t be filled because unemployment pays more than working.

Biden has been able to do this in a 100 days. The sad thing is not that he is such an incompetent, but that there were so many imbeciles that would vote for him and make him President.

Don't blame me. I voted for Trump.

Jim Crawley

Punta Gorda

