Editor:

The same people send in the same messages over and over. We get it, you rather blame Trump than doing your own research, that would dispute your claims..

If the MSM had done their job in reporting the truth instead of censorship on any Hunter/Jim/ @ the big guy story of their involvement in improper use of the Biden name while he was vice president. Voters have said now, if they knew about Biden and China shenanigans where going on, 1 out of 7 voters would have changed their vote. That’s a 17% swing of over 10 million more votes for Trump. That’s the fraud part from your real news supposedly. Not airing it.

Faucci said more than a million people would die from Covid. There was no way they could have a vaccine ready for at least a year, maybe two. Low and behold, lookie here, Trump pulled it off. Millions of people already have received the vaccine all over the country before Christmas.

Tony Pollard

Rotonda West


