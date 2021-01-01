Editor:
The same people send in the same messages over and over. We get it, you rather blame Trump than doing your own research, that would dispute your claims..
If the MSM had done their job in reporting the truth instead of censorship on any Hunter/Jim/ @ the big guy story of their involvement in improper use of the Biden name while he was vice president. Voters have said now, if they knew about Biden and China shenanigans where going on, 1 out of 7 voters would have changed their vote. That’s a 17% swing of over 10 million more votes for Trump. That’s the fraud part from your real news supposedly. Not airing it.
Faucci said more than a million people would die from Covid. There was no way they could have a vaccine ready for at least a year, maybe two. Low and behold, lookie here, Trump pulled it off. Millions of people already have received the vaccine all over the country before Christmas.
Tony Pollard
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.