Look beyond the hyperbole and the misleading rhetoric. Turn off cable news and do your own research.
DeSantis says he’s going to defer your property taxes but he can’t do it through executive order and is going to call a special session. That’s because our property taxes are not state money, it pays for our local services. Our property taxes support the county/city government.
The state gets most of its revenue from sales tax, doc. stamp taxes, corporate income taxes and insurance taxes. (Yup, insurance taxes). DeSantis is also taking credit for money from the Florida Disaster Fund. This is the official site for all donations from across the country. Donations. It is run by the Volunteer Florida Foundation.
This is not new nor a DeSantis/Casey brainchild. For example, it was called the Florida Hurricane Relief Fund during Hurricane Charley.
Don’t hold your breath for some of the $5m from the SHIP program to help cover deductibles. Don’t get me wrong, this could be very helpful for lower income households. But, I doubt the majority of moderate income folks will see any of it. If the funds hold out, the paperwork alone will dissuade most people (think home buying type paperwork).
We’d have been a lot better off if DeSantis and his Legislature had addressed the insurance crisis,; the housing crisis; climate change impacts; and red tide before Ian hit the fan. (Yes, red tide is on the rise again).
