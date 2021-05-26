Editor:
We see frequent comments regarding socialism from letter writers. Some list programs like Medicare, Social Security and welfare as reasons to embrace socialism. Others warn against socialism and equate it to communism. Both groups are partially correct.
Some functions are best undertaken by government. The best example is national defense. Our defense department, as most things run by Washington, contains significant waste and inefficiencies. (Full disclosure: I served 24 years as an Army officer.) However, our survival depends on a strong military so we pay that price.
Many social programs and things like tax credits, free college and free child care are less clearly implicated with our survival but "nice to have." They are also expensive. There is no way taxing the rich will pay for all these "nice to haves." Wealthy taxpayers have historically found ways to avoid excessive taxation. Beware of politicians who claim otherwise.
Conservatives claim that socialism leads to communism and indeed it has in countries like Venezuela and Cuba. This happened because with the growth of socialism the government gained more power and power corrupts.
We see this government corruption today in our FBI, IRS, FISA Court and now alarming signs of it in our higher-level military officers.
A little socialism is O.K. Even necessary, but we must be careful of the "nice to haves" beyond our means socialist programs. The more extravagant government programs we embrace, the more power and leverage we cede to Washington and the more we endanger our Republic.
Carl A. Hansen
Punta Gorda
