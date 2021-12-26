Charlotte County Commissioners seem bent on overturning the voters' decision several years ago to elect commissioners by districts rather than at large.
The argument then to have district representation is just as valid today. Residents in different parts of the county have different interests and perspectives and district representation makes hearing those views possible.
A perfect example of this occurred just last week, as two commissioners expressed opposition to a new home development of 1,000 units off Zemmel and Burnt Store Roads. Commissioner Constance represents this district, and joined by Commission Tiseo who understood the issue, said that the project was too soon and would flood Burnt Store Road with more traffic than was meant for the newly widened road.
County planners sided with the housing developers, essentially saying, "Oh, don't worry. We'll deal with the traffic issue later."
I find this pretty typical of planners, who frankly owe their jobs to growth and development.
But the bigger issue is that south Charlotte County would probably not have any representation at all if commissioners were elected at large and had no real responsibility for representing a district.
Therefore, I beg the commissioners to leave commissioner elections as they are. Don't play around with something that voters clearly wanted and works.
