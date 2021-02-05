Editor:
After reading many letters from “snowbirds” that think Florida residents who live here year round and pay our taxes to this state are suggesting that they go back to their states to receive the vaccines, at the horror of putting themselves at risk of exposure through excess travel. What about the exposure that you created by coming here from all different states with high amounts of COVID-19 rates?
Did anyone even consider staying a little longer at your home state and receiving the vaccine before coming here? No, you wouldn’t want to be inconvenienced by a little cold weather. And to those who come here and want to continually criticize our Governor DeSantis, you have no idea if the vaccine rollout is any better in your state except for hearsay. It could be far worse.
Also people should show a little appreciation for the fact that we are not locked down. You have the freedom to eat out and walk the beach and do pretty much whatever you want versus the draconian lockdowns. Because of our governor we have businesses continuing to employ, not destroy people’s lives.
Stay home if you think your governor is doing a better job or keep your comments to yourself. Thank you.
Vicki Burris
Venice
