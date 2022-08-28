Editor:

Hey, Republicans: Your entire party has been hijacked. It’s past time to step away from party labels and open your eyes, ears, and minds to what is going on. The January 6th hearings are making this crystal clear. The former guy was/is only concerned with his own interests: stay in office so they cannot put me in jail for all the atrocities I committed. He only cares about your vote, not you.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments