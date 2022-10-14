A recent letter from a North Port writer chastised The Daily Sun for its headline: "DeSantis acting like a leader in crisis."
In his rant, he leaves out several accomplishments by our governor. This intentional slight qualifies him for a job on CNN.
The writer implied that DeSantis had a "pretty low bar" set before him and asked: "Has he done anything any other governor wouldn't routinely do in similar circumstances?"
News flash - Kathleen Blanco dropped the ball during Katrina, as well as current jailbird, Ray Nagin. Sure "W" had a share of the blame at the federal level,, but you rely on your local and state agencies first. Let"s look at how disgraced Gov. Cuomo handles the COVID crisis. Does anyone think that Florida would have fared better under Gavin Newsom?
I wonder what Gov. DeSantis could do for Florida teachers with the billions of dollars of COVID relief the California Teachers Union has squandered, all while holding kids hostage by refusing to go back to work? Minority kids suffer the most from this idiocy. And Betsy DeVos was a problem?
I'm sure had he been elected Andrew Gillum would have done a stellar job handling Ian. Maybe after his fraud trial we can ask him.
Ironically, the same day that the negative letter ran, Casey DeSantis was being praised in the paper for her hurricane disaster fund-raising projected with Tervis. The North Port gentleman is proof that the biggest threat to our nation is the low-information voter.
