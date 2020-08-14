Editor:
The Aug. 1 letter to the editor criticizing Sheriff Prummell's participation in the BLM event was very disappointing. I, for one, felt a great deal of pride in our community, seeing so many law enforcement personnel participating.
I admit I regret the choice of words in the Defend The Police slogan, if only because it gives the literal-thinking, knee-jerk individuals in our midst an opportunity to spew their misleading, hysterical rhetoric. Unfortunately, many of these individuals need no excuse to emote. We should commend this act of courage and judgment on the part of Sheriff Prummell.
Gerry Reid
Punta Gorda
